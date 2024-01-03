Nexstar Media Inks New Multi-Year Distribution Agreement With Fubo
Agreement covers 89 Nexstar-owned local television stations across the U.S. and Nexstar’s national cable news network, NewsNation
IRVING, Texas—Nexstar Media Group and FuboTV have announced that they have reached a new comprehensive multi-year distribution agreement covering 89 Nexstar-owned local TV stations.
The stations are affiliated with The CW Network, MyNetworkTV, ABC, and independents, including 37 CW Network affiliates, 25 MyNetworkTV affiliates, 23 ABC affiliates, and four independent television stations.
The agreement also extends Fubo’s carriage of Nexstar’s national cable news network, NewsNation.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
