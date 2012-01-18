NewTek Unveils TriCaster Certified Operator Program



SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS: NewTek introduced a certified operator program for live video producers who use TriCaster. Live video production experts can qualify for the program by completing and passing the certified operator exam. The 75-question multiple choice and multiple response exam covers nine skill and knowledge areas. Certified operators will be listed on the NewTek website as live production and streaming professionals who meet the NewTek standards of excellence.



The TriCaster certified operator program will kick-off with a free event at the FutureMedia ConceptsTraining Center in Orlando, Fla., on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m. EST. Don Ballance, NewTek’s worldwide director of training and education, will present an overview of TriCaster 850, along with lessons from the TriCaster curriculum. The presentation in Orlando will be streamed live to all five branches of Future Media Concepts. For more information, and to register for the free event, visit: Future Media Concepts.

