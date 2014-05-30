NewBay Media Releases NAB Best of Show Nominations Guide
ALEXANDRIA, VA--NewBay Media has released its first Program Guide for the inaugural Best of Show Awards at the 2014 NAB Show. It's a unique resource, detailing over 200 new products introduced at this year's show. Congratulations to all the award winners and nominees whose innovation and dedication to technical excellence continue to drive our industries forward!
Click on the issue cover to access the Guide.
