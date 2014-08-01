NewBay Media Acquires AV‐iQ From InfoComm International

NEW YORK— NewBay Media, publisher of leading commercial AV magazines such as Systems Contractor News, Sound & Video Contractor, AV Technology, Digital Signage, Tech & Learning, Mix and Pro Sound News, as well as the Official InfoComm Show Daily and Show Guide, today announced the acquisition of AV-iQ, the AV industry’s Equipment, Providers Directory & Industry Resource Center, from InfoComm International.



AV-iQ is a comprehensive online resource for the pro-AV industry that includes equipment database, case studies, local service directories, product comparison tools, and much more. It features My-iQ, a personalized, cloud-based industry information resource that allows users to select sources, choose their own content, decide when to receive alerts, manage their own project lists, and search current and historical data by brand, product type or date.



“We are excited to have this unique, valued resource join our industry-­leading AV- and IT-focused portfolio of brands and services,” said Steve Palm, CEO of NewBay Media. “The addition of AV-iQ immediately strengthens our ability to serve the commercial AV market, and expands NewBay’s data, analytics and lead-generation capabilities.”



“InfoComm has proudly owned AV-­iQ for 14 years and has overseen its development from a simple online catalog to the robust, comprehensive resource it is today,” said David Labuskes, CTS, RCDD, executive director and CEO for InfoComm International. “I was initially surprised, albeit flattered, when NewBay approached InfoComm about purchasing this asset. However, as the InfoComm leadership team evaluated the offer, we came to realize that a successful private enterprise, like NewBay, would be better situated to leverage this data solution than a non-­profit association ever could.”



The talented AV-­iQ team has joined NewBay and will continue to be based out of its Minneapolis, Minn. offices. Management of AV-­iQ will be handled by Adam Goldstein, EVP/group publisher, NewBay Media AV/Pro Audio, and Robert Ames, VP/corporate director of digital media.



“I look forward to working with the AV-iQ team to continue to build out this tremendous industry resource,” said Goldstein. “It’s an exciting time for the commercial AV industry and my colleagues, both old and new, are excited about our expanding capabilities within this dynamic marketplace.”



For more information on AV-­iQ’s research and lead-generation capabilities, contact Adam Goldstein at 212-­378-­0468 or agoldstein@nbmedia.com.