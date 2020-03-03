New York Yankees Games to Stream Live on Amazon Prime Video

NEW YORK—New York Yankees fans will have the chance to live stream 21 games of the 2020 MLB season via Amazon Prime Video thanks to a new partnership the streaming service has established with the team and YES Network.

The live streams will be simulcasts of games produced by YES Network. However, Prime Video will provide Amazon exclusive technology for the live streams, including X-Ray technology that enables fans streaming on Android, iOS mobile and Fire TV to access live in-game stats, team and player details and real-time play-by-play information.

“We understand that fans are consuming content in a variety of different ways, and we believe our unique partnership with Amazon represents an exciting development in the realm of live sports,” said Hal Steinbrenner, CEO, Yankee Global Enterprises.

Prime members in New York state, Connecticut, northeast Pennsylvania and north and central New Jersey will have access to the games through Prime Video, at no additional cost.

The first Yankee that will be livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video will be on April 17 against the Cincinnati Reds.

Here is the full schedule of games for 2020: