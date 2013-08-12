New Live Production Solutions from EVS at IBC2013

At IBC 2013, EVS will showcase its latest enriched live production solutions, which capture and enhance content and make it instantly available for delivery to the home, in a stadium or via a second screen.



EVS Sports will be unveiling a 4K version of its future-proof XT3 production server, which was recently deployed for the live coverage of the Confed Cup in Brazil. The new version will offer content providers with even greater flexibility and advanced HD workflow operations, as well as instant delivery of multicam footage to second-screens and Live Slow Motion in Ultra HD resolution.



EVS Entertainment will present its XS media server with improved multicam streaming capabilities that allow up to 12 HD streams per server and showcase its newly-released studio playout solution, Nano Air, for TV studio and on-stage entertainment productions. EVS’ latest software controller requires no configuration and gives production teams instant control of all EVS production servers.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. EVS will be at stand 8.B20.



www.evs.com