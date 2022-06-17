New Disguise VX 4+ Media Server Delivers Reliable Video Performance At Scale

LONDON—Visual storytelling technology platform provider disguise has unveiled its vx 4+, the company’s new media server that is purpose-built for the largest, most technically demanding productions, installations and shows.

The server ensures maximum content quality and playback performance, enabling productions to push boundaries and captivate audiences, the company said.

As the need for spectacular visual content in shows and productions grows, film studios and broadcasters are turning to extended reality and virtual production to improve the production process used to create compelling films and entertainment.

At the same time, museums and theme parks are looking to wow patrons with larger, immersive and interactive attractions. Live events ranging from concerts to esports tourneys and theatrical productions also are seeking high-quality video playback and pioneering the use of real-time video in their productions, the company said.

What ties these enterprises together is a common need for rock-solid, high-performance video processing at scale with minimal latency, disguise said.

The new vx 4+ offers twice the amount of video layers compared to its predecessor, increases storage performance and improves video throughput with up to 100GbE in bandwidth to support higher resolution live video applications, it said.

“Production teams are perpetually seeking to push the boundaries of what is possible, with many experimenting with new technologies and workflows, using real-time content or using video content at unlimited scale and complexity. As these ambitions grow, playing back large-scale content reliably without latency remains a challenge,” said disguise Chief Product Officer Raed Al Tikriti.

“Built on our team’s deep understanding of the needs of today’s productions, installations and large-scale shows, the vx4+ offers our customers cutting-edge technology, that works with the disguise modular ecosystem of solutions and offers the most reliable and effective solution for your production.”

Integral to the company’s modular ecosystem and working with disguise VFC cards, rx render nodes and preconfigured network switch fabric, the vx4+ is designed for projects requiring a robust and scalable solution, it said.

With two 100GbE network ports and 12G video capture as standard, the vx4+ can be used for 4K xR compositing alongside a cluster of rx render nodes. The integration of a new PCI-Express 4.0 motherboard, CPU, GPU and RAID storage, the vx4+ offers superior video playback and compositing performance, the company said.

Existing disguise vx 4 owners have the capability to upgrade their existing machine to the vx 4+ to future-proof their productions, it said.