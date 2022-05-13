New AVIWEST StreamHub 4.0 Offers Intuitive HTML5-based UI

AVIWEST, recently acquired by Haivision, has unveiled StreamHub version 4.0, offering a new intuitive user interface for the receiver and IP distribution platform.

StreamHub 4.0 is an integral workflow component of AVIWEST contribution solutions, which include its flagship PRO460, the compact RACK400 and new LiveGuest remote interview solution, the company said.

StreamHub offers broadcasters a scalable, tailored video solution for receiving, managing and sharing live streams from multiple mobile transmitters via a single interface. Its new HTML5 UI helps video professionals manage, monitor and control video transmissions through a unified view of all video feeds, including video thumbnails and detailed transmission metrics, the company said.

The product is available as a standalone hardware appliance (1RU) and can be deployed on any public or private cloud. A range of SaaS offerings are also available, providing fully managed cloud services with all-inclusive pricing, it said.

“The version 4.0 release is the start of a new chapter for StreamHub,” said Ronan Poullaouec, vice president of engineering, remote and wireless systems. “It offers our customers the latest security enhancements, ensuring a fully secure environment and the new, intuitive UI makes daily operations even simpler than before. In addition, new support for NDI inputs and outputs opens up a whole range of capabilities for news, live video production, or live video distribution.”

StreamHub offers support for AVIWEST’s Safe Stream Transport (SST) protocol as well as a variety of video-over-IP protocols, including SRT, RTMP, RTSP, NDI, HLS and TS over IP.

“StreamHub is ideally suited for today’s ever-evolving live video contribution workflows and is an exciting addition to Haivision’s solution portfolio,” said Ghislain Collette, vice president of product management at Haivision. “By streamlining their production workflows and optimizing costs with the StreamHub receiver, broadcasters can produce more live video content that boosts viewer engagement.”