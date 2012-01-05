Neutrik Adds Puzerewski



Neutrik USA, purveyors of audio connectors, named Ray Puzerewski as regional sales manager.



Puzerewski has owned his own rep firm (The MESA Group) and worked for a marketing firm. He has repped Neutrik in the past so he is familiar with the company’s offerings.



According to the announcing release, he “will work with existing customers, both OEM and Distributor; train and introduce new products, as well as develop new customers and opportunities for Neutrik’s products.”



-- Radio World







