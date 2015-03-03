Netia Appoints Jérémie Mekaelian Head of International Sales

CLARET, FRANCE – French-based automation software companyNetia has named Jérémie Mekaelian their new head of international sales. Mekaelian’s will supervise the company’s worldwide sales team and lead continued development and implementation of sales and presales programs.

Mekaelian has more than 10 years of experience in the IT, telco and media industries. He has held key positions with many French government-owned companies, including France Telecom’s R&D divison’s business developer, where he helped to rebrand the division as Orange Labs.

“[Jérémie] is passionate about technology, and his enthusiasm and expertise in virtually all aspects of technology sales make him a wonderful addition to the company,” said Thierry Gandilhon, managing director of Netia.