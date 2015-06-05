Net Insight Wins $1.2 Million Order from The Switch

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – Net Insight announced that The Switch has selected the company’s media transport solution for a new network expansion project. The network expansion will use Net Insight’s Nimbra solution to support video transport for a major national sports league across the United States. The value of the order is valued at nearly US$1.2 milllion and is set be rolled out in the second and third quarter of 2015.



Net Insight and The Switch amounced in January of this year that they had collaborated on 4K content transport, from New York to Los Angeles, to Miami, to Longon and back to The Switch facility in New York. (See “The Switch, Net Insight, Demonstrate 4KTV Production Transport”.)