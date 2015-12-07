Net Insight Announces Ryan as VP Global Sales

STOCKHOLM—Live, interactive and on-demand media transport provider Net Insight has hired Alan Ryan as its new vice president of global sales. Ryan will officially join Net Insight on Jan. 15, 2016.

Ryan has more than 25 years of experience in the industry, including stops at MTI, U.K. as sales director, networking general manager at SCC, and began his career at Telia Sonera.

The company also announced that executive Stig Stålnacke has decided to leave the company. His last day will be Dec. 31.