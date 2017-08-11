Net Insight Adds Five to U.S. Sales Team

STOCKHOLM—A quintet of hires have officially been announced by Net Insight, all of which pertain to its U.S. sales team.

Chief among new acquisitions is the hire of Don Donnelly to serve as the head of sales for the Americas. Donnelly came on board at Net Insight back in April after more than 25 years of experience in the industry. One area of focus for Donnelly is the combining of direct and channel partner sales, per Net Insight.

Four more additions have been made to Donnelly’s staff: Doug Jost is now the director of sales for the U.S. Central Region; George Woodford will take over as Northeast Regional sales director based in Washington, D.C.; Quent Hanna is the new Western Region sales director and will be based in Northern California; and Adam Zee has been named Inside Sales for North America.

Net Insight has also announced that Brad Wensley and Todd Bayne have been moved to Net Inisght North America reseller Geartech Technologies.