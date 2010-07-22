Avid and Dixon Sports Computing Help Sports Broadcasters Increase the Value of Media Assets

Avid Interplay and Dixon Hilite System Integration Offers Better Visibility into Existing Assets by Simplifying Logging, Retrieval and Access to Sports-Specific Metadata

Burlington, MA, July 19, 2010—Avid® today announced that it is working with Dixon Sports Computing to help sports broadcasters increase the value of their existing media assets and accelerate HD production workflows through a new integration between the Avid Interplay® Production and the Dixon Hilite System. Sports organizations, such as the Golf Channel, are creating and delivering compelling sports content faster with an integration that helps customers significantly increase the information about their media assets through specialized logging and retrieval of sports-related metadata.

The Dixon Hilite system is designed specifically to log and manage metadata for the sports broadcast industry. Leveraging Avid’s open Web Services API in Interplay, Dixon and Avid customers can now add more information about their existing assets and speed project turnaround by automatically populating Interplay with enhanced sports-based metadata. Customers can use their media assets in new ways with an integration that makes it easy to find and locate appropriate clips quickly in real-time or from archive systems to create highlight and news packages.

The Golf Channel is the first customer taking advantage of the Avid Interplay and Dixon Hilite system integration, and its users are able to quickly log footage and metadata with Dixon, build and transfer sequences to Interplay, then edit in Interplay-connected Avid editing systems or transfer to an integrated third party archive system.

Ken Botelho, senior director of engineering at Golf Channel said, “By incorporating Avid and Dixon solutions as part of our new file-based media asset management system, we’re looking to make everything reachable, streamable, capturable, and playable. Time is money, and searching through more than 100,000 hours of content in a variety of formats with legacy material that doesn’t have robust metadata is extremely time-consuming. With the Dixon Hilite System and Interplay integration we’re able to dramatically speed production time and free up more time to create unique content for our viewers, as our users can see the stream from Avid servers into proxy, add all new metadata, search it, log it and put it back into the bin. By making everything searchable, producers, editors and librarians can now sit down and recall any content, anywhere and make a decision,”

