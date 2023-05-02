Bitcentral Helps BCB Enhance News Content

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.—The Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas (BCB) has selected Bitcental’s Core News suite to enhance the value of its content.

The government-run station began working with Bitcentral four years ago at one of its locations in Freeport. Following a tour of the facility by the nation’s prime minister, the station was directed to enhance and streamline BCB operations in other locations, including its Nassau station, the company said.

In October 2022, Bitcentral integrated its Core News suite, including the Precis, Create and Oasis modules, into the station’s workflow. The Core News suite offers redundant playback for play-to-air channels, a separate server and separate playlists for each channel. BCB also uses the suite to playback audio for its radio broadcasts from Zephyr Nassau Sunshine (ZNS), it said.

Precis provides BCB with a reliable news production system that enables a flexible, reliable and efficient workflow. Precis is compatible with third-party news automation systems, Bitcentral said.

Create enables collaboration by distributing channels in a way that allows anyone at the organization to log, edit, collaborate and publish videos, it said.

The Oasis MAM stores content. It can be searched, making it possible to retrieve news content from wherever it is.

The centralized Bitcentral system allows remote teams to work together and produce stories more quickly. For BCB, it provides tools for production and versioning that can help the broadcaster stay ahead of the curve, it said.

“We are delighted to continue our relationship with Bitcentral by integrating its highly regarded Core News suite,” said BCB acting general manager Andrew Burrows. “As an organization, we pride ourselves on ensuring that the people of the Bahamas receive the best possible content, no matter their location on the islands.

“Upgrading our system with Bitcentral’s Core News was a no-brainer as it delivers an exceptional viewing experience, is fast and straightforward to use," he continued.