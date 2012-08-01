NESN AND WSHM-TV Team Up
SPRINGFIELD, MASS.: New England regional sports net NESN and WSHM, the Meredith-owned CBS affiliate in Springfield, have entered into a content-sharing partnership associated with NESN’s Red Sox and Bruins coverage. The partnership, which is similar to NESN’s content-sharing arrangements with stations in other New England markets, including WBZ-TV in Boston, started July 31.
The partnership includes regularly scheduled live pre-game reports from Fenway Park and all NESN road telecasts to “CBS 3 News at 6.” The live shots, which will primarily feature NESN’s Don Orsillo, Jerry Remy, and Jenny Dell, will take place throughout the baseball season. CBS 3 sports anchor Hugh Zeitlin will also appear on NESN’s Red Sox pre-game show with NESN host Tom Caron and Hall of Famers Dennis Eckersley, Jim Rice, Peter Gammons, and former Major League Baseball stars Tim Wakefield and Matt Stairs.
The CBS 3 weather team will also deliver weather updates for NESN’s Red Sox pre- and post-game shows, which will be broadcast to fans in western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut before and after every Red Sox game on NESN.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox