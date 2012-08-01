NESN AND WSHM-TV Team Up

SPRINGFIELD, MASS.: New England regional sports net NESN and WSHM, the Meredith-owned CBS affiliate in Springfield, have entered into a content-sharing partnership associated with NESN’s Red Sox and Bruins coverage. The partnership, which is similar to NESN’s content-sharing arrangements with stations in other New England markets, including WBZ-TV in Boston, started July 31.



The partnership includes regularly scheduled live pre-game reports from Fenway Park and all NESN road telecasts to “CBS 3 News at 6.” The live shots, which will primarily feature NESN’s Don Orsillo, Jerry Remy, and Jenny Dell, will take place throughout the baseball season. CBS 3 sports anchor Hugh Zeitlin will also appear on NESN’s Red Sox pre-game show with NESN host Tom Caron and Hall of Famers Dennis Eckersley, Jim Rice, Peter Gammons, and former Major League Baseball stars Tim Wakefield and Matt Stairs.



The CBS 3 weather team will also deliver weather updates for NESN’s Red Sox pre- and post-game shows, which will be broadcast to fans in western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut before and after every Red Sox game on NESN.



