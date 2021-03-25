NEP Opens New London Production Center

LONDON—NEP Group has cut the ribbon on a new production center in the heart of London at 200 Gray’s Inn Road. NEP bills the new production center as adaptable to almost any type of broadcast or streaming production.

The production center features three production control rooms, two sound control rooms, three multifunctional production spaces, nine flexible control rooms, a flexible green screen studio that can use NEP’s virtual studio technology and a temporary equipment room.

“This facility was designed, implicitly, in a way that allows us to mold it to meet the needs of any production, even as they change day-to-day,” said Steve Jenkins, president, NEP UK & Ireland. “But perhaps most important is the capability and power of the infrastructure backing it up.”

The London production center is integrated into NEP’s global network of data centers and production facilities for full access to resources and media solutions around the world, per Jenkins.

The facility features 100Gb connections, which helps it provide fully managed connectivity. Using fiber, BT Tower or satellite, the facility can link to any location in the U.K. and is permanently connected to more than 250 event venues in the U.K. and Ireland. It can also connect to a growing number across Europe and North America. Other connectivity assets include SNG’s, hybrid satellite/fiber vehicles, satellite flyaway systems and more.