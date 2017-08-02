NEP Makes Deal for Bexel

PITTSBURGH—Bexel Global Broadcast Solutions now falls under the NEP Group banner as the broadcast and live event production services provider has officially acquired Bexel. NEP’s addition of Bexel, a subsidiary of Vitec Group, increases NEP’s inventory of broadcast equipment, specifically flypack systems.

Bexel, which features offices in Burbank, Calif., and Texas, is a provider of outsourced broadcast systems and rental equipment for sports, entertainment and live production markets. Its scalable flypack systems will bring NEP’s total number of systems to 34.

Under the terms of the acquisition, Bexel will continue to sell specific services under its own brand and operate out of existing facilities to provide flypacks, high frame rate specialty cameras, HD camera chains, lenses and EVS machines.

NEP Group is a global company headquartered in Pittsburgh but with offices in 21 countries.