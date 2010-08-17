NEP Broadcasting Appoints Emmy Winner to Oversee Entertainment

PITTSBURGH: NEP Broadcasting has appointed Bill Humphrey as president and general manager of their five entertainment divisions--NEP Studios, NEP Screenworks, Live Power, NEP Denali and Premiere Entertainment. In his new position, Humphrey will manage all aspects of NEP’s entertainment-focused business, including sales, customer relationship management, business development, operations, and engineering.



“We are delighted to have Bill join the team,” says NEP Broadcasting CEO, Debbie Honkus, “Bill’s knowledge, successful management track record, and customer oriented leadership style will be a great asset to NEP. We look forward to having him on board and at the helm of our entertainment business. With his direction, I believe we will see significant growth across all five of our entertainment divisions.”



Humphrey brings with him extensive knowledge and experience in the film, television, and broadcast industries, previously working at a senior executive level for major entertainment companies, including Sony Pictures Entertainment, Turner Broadcasting Systems, Ascent Media, IBM and most recently, Technicolor.



He is a recipient of the Television Academy of Arts and Science Technical Emmy and the Sony 50th Anniversary Project Award. Humphrey resides in Pacific Palisades, Calif., with his wife and two children.