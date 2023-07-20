Neoti Launches UHD Pro LED Series

FORT WAYNE, Ind.—LED display maker Neoti has announced the release of UHD Pro, an ultra-fine pixel pitch product line that is TAA compliant and delivers high-quality, color-accurate imagery.

“We live in a time where access to critical information can be a matter of life and death,” says Derek Myers, Neoti CEO. “We introduced our TAA compliant UHD Pro line so that mission-critical information can now be displayed on the highest quality LED available in the market. The details matter, red should be red, blue should be blue. Our LED technology ensures that the absolute best imagery and color reproduction are available to decision-makers.”

Neoti launched the UHD Pro series at NAB and InfoComm 2023 where clients reported that they were pleased to have an U.S.-based manufacturer for their LED displays requirements.

The series offers TAA compliance at a level Neoti calls 100% Pure Logic and has features designed to make UHD Pro the natural choice for high-security, command-and-control operational situations, the company said.

In announcing the release, Neoti explained that UHD Pro does not modify the input signal as other systems do. Instead, the control software works harmoniously with all the LED hardware to preserve the integrity of the original content and deliver true-to-life imagery.

Proprietary dynamic thermo and line compensation deliver perfect color management and image homogeneity. The gamma correction technology achieves the purest black levels and gradients at extremely low brightness, the company said.

While exact color matching is hard to achieve in LED, Neoti noted that its proprietary technology delivers an exact match to the color the originator intended, even in low brightness situations. That makes it ideal for applications where exact logo colors are required, or visibility where light levels are low or continually changing.