Neil Maycock Appointed Vice President of Product Strategy

NEWBURY, ENGLAND—Quantel announced the appointment of Neil Maycock as vice president of product strategy. In his new position, Maycock is responsible for all Quantel product management across news and sports, production everywhere and post production. Key to the role is strategic product development, ensuring that Quantel solutions continue to meet and exceed the market's quickly evolving needs. Maycock will also be looking to build on the opportunities created by the coming together of Quantel and Snell technologies and markets.



An electronic engineering graduate, Maycock began his career with Pro-Bel as a software developer. In the 25 years since then he has held a number of senior roles in R&D, sales and marketing, most recently as chief marketing officer and then chief architect at Snell.