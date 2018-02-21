NCTA Extends Michael Powell Contract

WASHINGTON—The leadership at the Internet & Television Association (NCTA) will remain unchanged for the foreseeable future, as current President and CEO Michael Powell has been given a three-year contract extension.

Powell joined NCTA in 2011 and serves as an advocate, spokeperson and representative for the cable industry with Congress, the president’s administration, the FCC and other federal agencies.

Powell is a former chairman of the FCC under Bill Clinton and continued under George W. Bush until 2005.