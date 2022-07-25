NBA to Stream Select 2022 Drew League Games

LOS ANGELES—The NBA has announced that select 2022 Drew League games are now streaming globally on the NBA App and NBA.com.

This marks the first time NBA platforms will feature a pro-am league and is part of the NBA’s efforts to engage with fans throughout the offseason and widen its scope of basketball content.

The Drew League made its debut on NBA digital platforms with an exciting matchup featuring LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan.

As part of the collaboration, premier Drew League summer games will stream on NBA platforms on select weekends from Saturday, July 23 through the championship game on Sunday, August 21, with games featuring NBA players and top competition being given priority, the league said.

The NBA will produce all games on-site in Los Angeles and distribute content that includes NBA players, celebrity appearances and big performances across NBA digital platforms.

“This is an extremely exciting year for the Drew League, and we are thrilled to collaborate with the NBA to bring the league to more fans across the globe,” said Chaniel Smiley, Drew League Commissioner. “I’m very proud of the work we have done this year for The Drew and look forward to all the new fans experiencing first-hand the talent of the players in the Drew League as well as its cultural impact.”

Through the years, dozens of NBA players have participated in Drew League including Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, DeMar DeRozan, James Harden, Baron Davis, Kevin Durant, Paul Pierce and many more.

The NBA worked in collaboration with Drew League and its marketing and brand agency CrossOVR Collective (OVR) to bring this programming to NBA platforms.