National TeleConsultants Brings on Morse to Executive Team

GLENDALE, CALIF.—Laurie Morse has been hired as the head of corporate strategy for National TeleConsultants, responsible for leading the company’s business and marketing efforts. NTC is a media technology consulting, design and systems integration company.

Morse brings nearly 30 years of experience to NTC, with previous executive positions at Apple, Sun Microsystems, Brightcove and Virage.

In addition, NTC has announced five promotions among its current staff. William Hooper has been promoted to principal consultant; John Scandurra is now senior project director; Karen Reeser has been named director of IT operations; Blair Pettyjohn is now project director; and Alejandro Cerda has risen to project engineer.