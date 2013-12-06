NATE Breaks Membership Record

WATERTOWN, S.D. – The National Association of Tower Erectors announced it has established a new all-time record of 624 member companies, eclipsing the Association’s previous mark of 623 members.



“This record was made possible due to the steadfast commitment to safety made by all of the NATE member companies,” said Pat Miller, chairwoman of the NATE Member Services Committee. “NATE members are the best ambassadors we have to help promote the Association on a daily basis, whether it is during the bidding process, on a job site or at an industry function.”



“This achievement is a testament to the tremendous benefits and services the Association offers its members,”stated Stacy Block, NATE staff associate and the liason for the Member Services Committee. “NATE members have access to premier safety resources and best practices materials to help them enhance opportunities to achieve the highest level of safety and professionalism within their own organization.”



Over the course of the last year, NATE has unveiled new resources that will continue to enhance membership benefits and promote industry safety. New resources such as the NATE Exchange, the “NATE Training Guidelines for Working on Communication and Similar Structures with a Gin Pole and Associated Equipment document and the third edition of the “NATE Tower Climber Fall Protection Training Standard” provide information to help NATE continue to fulfill its mission of safety, standards and education within the telecommunications industry.



“This is a milestone that we are celebrating at NATE,” stated Board of Directors member Joel Hightower of Hightower Communications, Inc. “At the same time, there are many more companies involved in the wireless infrastructure industry today who would benefit by pursuing a membership in NATE in order continue to raise the bar on safety.”



NATE member companies consist of tower construction firms, general contractors, tower owners, wireless carriers, engineering firms, manufacturers, distributors and training companies.