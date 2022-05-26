NATAS Announce Winners of 43rd Annual Sports Emmy Awards

NEW YORK—The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) announced the winners of the 43rd Annual Sports Emmy Awards. which were livestreamed Tuesday night at Watch.TheEmmys.TV as well as Emmy apps for iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV, and Roku (full list at apps.theemmys.tv/).

The ceremony marked the first time since 2019 that the annual event was held in person and was filled a star-studded group of sports television personalities as presenters such as Cristina Alexander, On-Air Talent (ESPN/ESPN Deportes), Nate Burleson, Host and Analyst (CBS/Nickelodeon), Andrés Cantor, Commentator (Telemundo), Dominique Dawes, Executive Producer and Olympian (NBC), Lauren Gardner, Studio Host (MLB Network), Bomani Jones, Studio Host (HBO), Adriana Monsalve, Host (Univision/TUDN), Tom Rinaldi, Reporter (FOX), Taylor Rooks, Studio Host (Turner Sports), Holly Rowe, Reporter (ESPN), Mike Tirico, Studio Host (NBC), Tracy Wolfson, On-Air Talent (CBS) plus other luminaries from the sports world.

Trailblazing sports journalist Lesley Visser was honored with the prestigious Sports Lifetime Achievement. Visser, who is enshrined in six different halls of fame, is the most highly acclaimed female sportscaster of all time. She is the only sportscaster, male or female, to have worked on the network broadcasts of the Final Four, the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, the Olympics, the World Series, the Triple Crown, the World Figure Skating Championship and the US Open Tennis Championship.

In addition, after helping launch the Coca-Cola HBCU Sports Production Grant last year, ESPN Sports Anchor Elle Duncan returned to help Henry Hendrix, Coca-Cola’s Senior Vice President of Multicultural Marketing, announce the winner of the $40,000 grant—Delaware State University’s “Once a Hornet. Always a Hornet… The Past, Present and Future of Delaware State University Football.” Gwenna Gentla, class of ‘23 accepted on behalf of the student production team which also included Nia Pope, Isaiah Williams, Chelsea Abrams, Michelle Crockett, Carlos Vasquez and advisors Dr. Renee’ Marine and Zachary Kimball.

The other finalists for this year’s grant were “Florida A&M Defeats Bethune Cookman in Florida Classic Micro-Movie,” Florida A&M; “Emergence,” Hampton University; “Aggies Roll,” North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University; and “HBCU Legacy: The Ingred Wicker-McCree Story,” North Carolina Central University.

Winners were announced in 47 categories including Outstanding Live Sports Special, Live Sports Series and Playoff Coverage, four Documentary categories, Esports Championship Coverage, Outstanding Play-by-Play Announcer, Studio Host, and Outstanding Personality/Emerging Talent among others.

The list of the winners is available here.

ESPN won 11 Sports Emmy Awards last night, which it said were the most of any network group.

The ceremony is available on-demand at Watch.TheEmmys.TV sponsored by Vimeo.