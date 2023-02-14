NAB’s Media Relations Head Moving On

Ann Marie Cumming, head of media relations at the National Association of Broadcasters, will leave the organization this month for a new gig. She will become executive director of the Congressional Club Museum and Foundation.

Cumming joined NAB’s Government Relations department in 1994 after working for Sen. Patrick Leahy. She later moved to communications, where she held a variety of positions from coordinator to consultant and eventually senior vice president and head of communications.

She left NAB for a time to live overseas with her family and rejoined the organization in 2011.

She has led media relations efforts on behalf of the association and NAB Show and oversaw NAB’s Research and Public Service divisions.

The Congressional Club Museum and Foundation is a non-profit of current and former spouses of members of Congress, the Supreme Court and the president’s cabinet.