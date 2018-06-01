NABEF to Recognize Country Singer With Leadership Award

The National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation announced it will recognize country music artist Sara Evans with the 2018 Service to America Leadership Award.

She will receive the award at NABEF’s Celebration of Service to America Awards on June 12 at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington. The leadership award recognizes individuals and organizations responsible for improving lives through public service.

Evans serves as a Red Cross ambassador and in 2008 was presented with its national Crystal Cross award for her advocacy. Also, she recently raised more than $10,000 for the CMA Foundation, which helps fund music education programs; and she has also provided support for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Children’s Miracle Network, Alabama Forever and the Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.

“Sara Evans continues to grace the country music charts with her stunning voice and lyrical authenticity to the delight of fans everywhere,” said NABEF President Marcellus Alexander. “She also gives voice to a diverse group of causes working to make our world a better place. It is an honor to present her with NABEF’s highest award.”

She will also perform at the event. She has had five number one country singles: “No Place That Far,” “Suds in the Bucket,” “A Real Fine Place to Start,” “Born to Fly” and “A Little Bit Stronger;” and her most recent album debuted at number two on Billboard’s Top Country Albums Chart.

This year, she headlined the “CMT Next Women of Country Tour.”

She has previously been honored with the Academy of Country Music Top Female vocalist accolade and Country Music Association Video of the Year trophy, as well as American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards and Grammy Awards nominations.

