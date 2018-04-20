NABEF Honors Broadcasters for Outstanding Service

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation has announced the winners of the 20th edition of the Celebration of Service to America Awards.

These local broadcasters will be honored for outstanding community service at the Celebration of Service to America dinner June 12 at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington. The awards are sponsored and produced by NABEF with major support from the National Association of Broadcasters, Bonneville International and Hearst Television.

“Local broadcasters play a crucial role in informing, supporting and strengthening communities across our country,” said NABEF President Marcellus Alexander. “This year’s winners represent the ethos of broadcasting and the industry’s unwavering commitment to public service. We look forward to honoring these outstanding stations in the nation’s capital.”

President’s Special Award

The NABEF President’s Special Award recognizes extraordinary achievement by an individual broadcast station or group of broadcasters.

In recognition of broadcasters’ service to before, during and after historic hurricanes and wildfires in 2017, broadcasters in Florida, Puerto Rico, Texas and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as those in California, Montana, Oregon and Washington, will receive special honors. Broadcasters nationwide will also receive recognition for their support of local communities during these events.

Service to Community Award for Television – Ownership Group

TEGNA, “Selling Girls”

Category Finalists:

Hearst Television, “State of Addiction”

NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations, “NBC and Telemundo Owned Stations Information Beacons for Communities Affected by Natural Disasters”

Nexstar Media Group, “Founders Day”

Univision Communications, “Unidos por los Nuestros” – Disaster Relief Campaign

Service to Community Award for Television – Large Market

Tribune Media’s KDVR of Denver, “FOX31 Problem Solvers: Serving Those Who Serve”

Category Finalists:

CBS Corp.’s KCBS(TV) Los Angeles, “Stephanie’s Day”

Hubbard Broadcasting’s KOB(TV) Albuquerque, N.M., “#ABQ4ward”

CBS Corp.’s WCCO(TV) Minneapolis, Minn., “WCCO(TV)’s Pulling Together”

Univision Communications’ WGBO(TV) Chicago, “Fin de DACA – End of DACA”

Graham Media Group’s WKMG(TV) of Orlando, Fla., “WKMG – Driving Change Campaign”

Raycom Media’s WOIO(TV) Cleveland, Ohio, “2 Strong 4 Bullies”

Capitol Broadcasting’s WRAL(TV) of Raleigh, N.C., “Searching for a Fix”

Service to Community Award for Television – Medium Market

Gray Television’s WJRT(TV) of Flint, Mich., “ABC12 Diaper Drive”

Category Finalists:

Gray Television’s KWTX(TV) Waco, Texas, “Service to Veterans” and “The Rhett Revolution”

Raycom Media’s WAFB Baton Rouge, La., “Donna Britt Day 2017”

Gray Television’s WMTV(TV) of Madison, “NBC15 Share Your Holidays Campaign to Eliminate Hunger”

Raycom Media’s WVUE(TV) of New Orleans, “Medical Waste”

Service to Community Award for Television – Small Market

Gray Television’s WCTV of Tallahassee, Fla., “WCTV Peanut Butter and Jelly Jam”

Category Finalists:

Hubbard Broadcasting’s KAAL(TV) of Rochester, Minn., “ABC 6 News Weather Lab”

Sinclair Broadcast Group’s KRCG(TV) of Columbia, Mo., “Stop Bullying Mid-Mo”

Gray Television’s WEAU(TV) of Eau Claire, Wis., “Tornado Relief Fund”

Quincy Media’s WREX(TV) of Rockford, Ill., “Hooked: The Opioid Epidemic Hits Home”

Service to Community Award for Radio – Major Market

KJLH Radio’s KJLH(FM) of Los Angeles, “102.3 KJLH Women’s Health Expo”

Category Finalists:

Cox Media Group Long Island, “Battling Breast Cancer”

KTMY(FM) Coon Rapids, Minn., “Project Down and Dirty,” Hubbard Broadcasting

Cox Media Group’s WFLC(FM) of Miami, “Hits 97.3 Campaigns for Conservation”

iHeartMedia’s WNIC(FM) of Dearborn, Mich., “Jay’s Juniors with 100.3 WNIC”

Service to Community Award for Radio – Medium Market

Federated Media’s WOWO(FM) of Ft. Wayne, Ind., “Penny Pitch”

Category Finalists:

iHeartMedia’s WGY(AM), WRVE of Schenectady, N.Y., “The River 19th Annual Cares for Kids Radiothon”

Connoisseur Media’s WPLR(FM) New Haven, Conn., “The 99.1 PLR Chaz and AJ Toy Drive”

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation’s WWOZ(FM) New Orleans, La., “School Groove”

Service to Community Award for Radio – Small Market

Zimmer Radio of Mid-Missouri’s KTXY(FM) Columbia, Mo., “Y107 Miracles for Kids Radiothon”

Category Finalists: