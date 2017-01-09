NAB Taps Garrett Levin as Deputy General Counsel for IP Law and Policy

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters announced that Garrett Levin will join NAB as deputy general counsel for Intellectual Property Law and Policy on starting Jan. 30. Levin will report to Rick Kaplan, NAB general counsel and executive vice president of Legal and Regulatory Affairs.



“Garrett has a wealth of experience and expertise dealing with intellectual property issues on Capitol Hill, at the federal government agency level, and in the private sector,” said NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith. “He will provide a seasoned voice on behalf of NAB and our members in areas that include music licensing, TV program exclusivity and other complex copyright matters.”



Levin has served as senior counsel to Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) since July 2015, and was hired by the senator’s office as counsel in 2014. His duties included providing policy advice on IP, telecommunications, antitrust and consumer protection issues. He previously was an international and domestic copyright policy attorney at the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office, where he was one of two lead authors of a Department of Commerce’s Green Paper that provided the most comprehensive assessment of digital copyright issues since 1995.



Before joining the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office, Levin was a litigator at Jenner & Block, where he specialized in digital copyright issues, including extensive practice before the Copyright Royalty Board. He also served as a law clerk for Judge Ronald Lee Gilman of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit and for Judge Orinda Evans of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.



Levin graduated with a B.F.A. in Film and Television Production from New York University. He holds a J.D. from Duke University School of Law, as well as an M.A. in Cultural Anthropology from Duke.