NAB Show NY: One Minute With… Artel

As NAB Show New York prepares to return to the Javits Center, TV Tech caught up with Rafael Fonseca, vice president of product management at Artel. Attendees at the show can find Artel in booth 1925 with the company’s latest innovations.

TV Tech: What are you most looking forward to at NAB Show New York?

RAFAEL FONSECA: NAB Show New York is my favorite show. The quality of the visitors is parallel to none. I am looking forward to reconnecting with the industry, especially with the folks who normally attend NAB Show New York but don’t attend NAB Show in Las Vegas. We want to, as with every New York show, get a sense of where the industry is in terms of trends in technology like compression is, usage of cloud services, status of the migration to media over IP, and needs that we can supply.

TVT: What will be your company's most important product news?

FONSECA: We will feature products that simplify broadcasters’ shift to hybrid IP/SDI and all-IP operations. The SMART Multimedia Delivery Platform used in the DigiLink/InfinityLink product lines, now comes in an openGear form factor, the SMART Multimedia Delivery Platform in openGear® (SMART OG). SMART OG brings even greater operational simplicity, flexibility, and scalability by offering four-channel, auto-sensing 12G/3G/HD/SD-SDI-over-IP supporting J2K and JPEG-XS.

