NAB Show adds Post Pit

This year’s edition of the NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 12-15, will offer a new feature on the show floor highlighting post production.

The new Post Pit will debut with a digital video workflow presentation stage, a networking lounge and a series of mini sessions. Located on the show floor in the South Lower Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, the Post Pit will provide a gathering place for the people who use the software and hardware on display for post production.

Produced in partnership with Final Cut Pro User Group (FCPUG) Network SuperMeet, fxguide, Digital Production Buzz and Future Media Concepts (FMC), the Post Pit will offer attendees and exhibitors an interactive experience where they can showcase creative content, while users share tips and tricks to aid digital video creators and editors in navigating the various tools used in the trade.

Some of the presenters include Ted Schilowitz of RED Camera, post guru Scott Simmons with tips on editing a Canon 5D multicamera concert, and Taz Goldstein of HandHeldHollywood.com, who will focus on the top five iApps and hardware every filmmaker needs.

A networking lounge within the Post Pit will provide a place for attendees to meet with other content professionals, see interactive demonstrations and mingle with a broad representation of vendors including Adobe, Avid, AJA Video, Blackmagic Design, Canon, GenArts, The Foundry and JVC. The Post Pit also will feature networking receptions during the day and after hours.