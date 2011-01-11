NAB Names Cumming Vice President of Communications

WASHINGTON: The National Association of Broadcasters announced today that Ann Marie Cumming will join the communications department as vice president. Cumming will report to Dennis Wharton, NAB executive vice president of communications.



Cumming joined the NAB government relations staff in 1994 following a stint on Capitol Hill with Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt). She later moved to the communications department where she worked for five years and was promoted to director of media relations. In recent years, Cumming served as a consultant to NAB, handling media relations and managing the Newsroom for the NAB Show in Las Vegas. In that capacity, she has managed a team that oversees press relations for more than 1,200 reporters while assisting exhibiting companies in outreach to the news media.



“Ann Marie has been a loyal and valued member of the Communications team for more than a decade,” Wharton said. “Her extensive institutional knowledge of NAB, firm grasp of public policy issues, and experience with the NAB Show make her worthy of this key position.”



In her new post, Cumming will support the department’s public policy outreach and will continue to manage media-related activities at the NAB Show. She will also be responsible for NAB Public Service Initiatives, a division that promotes and facilitates the community service efforts of thousands of free and local radio and television stations and the broadcast networks.



She replaces the delightful dry-witted Kristopher Jones, who become director of government relations at News Corp. on Monday.