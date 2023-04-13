NAB Leadership Foundation Announces 2023 Celebration of Service to America Awards

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation (NABLF (opens in new tab)) today announced the recipients for the 2023 Celebration of Service to America Awards (opens in new tab), which recognize local broadcasters’ outstanding service to their communities. Category winners will be honored at the awards ceremony on June 6 at The Anthem in Washington, D.C.

The Celebration of Service to America Awards, presented by Bonneville International and Hearst Television, honors the impact and excellence in community service and philanthropy by local radio and television stations across the country.

In addition, the Foundation also bestows two prestigious Service to America Leadership Awards to a public figure and to a non-broadcast business for their achievements in advocacy and philanthropy, especially within their own community. These awards will be announced at a later date.

“For almost a quarter century the Celebration of Service to America Awards have honored broadcasters that go above and beyond to serve their communities in a variety of ways, from fundraisers and telethons to educational programming and investigative reporting,” said NAB Leadership Foundation President Michelle Duke. “We look forward to shining a well-deserved spotlight on these stations and sharing their award-winning campaigns with broadcast industry leaders, members of Congress and FCC commissioners.”

The following is the list of honorees by category:

Service to Community Award for Radio, Broadcast Ownership Group

Guaranty, Future DJ Radio Day

Service to Community Award for Television, Broadcast Ownership Group

Gray Television, The Sixth Investigative Series

Service to Community Award for Radio, Large/Major Market

KSTP-FM, Hubbard Broadcasting, St. Paul, Minn., KS95 FM Buck$ for Babe

Service to Community Award for Television – Large/Major Market

WBNS-TV, TEGNA Inc., Columbus, Ohio, Maria’s Message: Education on distracted driving

Service to Community Award for Radio – Medium Market

WHKO-FM, COX Media Group, Dayton, Ohio, 99.1FM Care for Kids Radiothon for Dayton Children’s Hospital

Service to Community Award for Television – Medium Market

KCCI-TV, Hearst Television, Des Moines, Iowa, Essential: Iowa’s EMS Emergency

Service to Community Award for Radio – Small Market

WLEN-FM, Lenawee Broadcasting, Lenawee County, Associated Charities Back to School Fire

Service to Community Award for Television – Small Market

KTTC-TV, Gray Television, Rochester, Minn., Fifth District Eagles Cancer Telethon