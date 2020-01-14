NAB EVP Newberry Plans Exit

WASHINGTON—Steve Newberry will step down from his role as executive vice president for industry affairs and strategic planning at the National Association of Broadcasters this spring.

Steve Newberry

Newberry is leaving the broadcast advocacy association to serve as CEO for ad sync technology company Quu Inc. He will remain with NAB through March 31.

“While we hate to see him leave, we’re delighted Steve will be with us through the completion of our move to a new headquarters this spring. We’re also pleased that Steve will be fulfilling his entrepreneurial passion with QUU, an auto dashboard initiative that uses technology to improve the listener experience and drive higher radio station revenue,” NAB President/CEO Gordon Smith said in the announcement.

Smith added, “I will miss Steve’s daily presence at NAB and will always be grateful for his friendship and many contributions to the success of broadcasting.”

Newberry became a station owner at 21 years old and went on to serve as a NAB Radio Board chair and NAB Joint Board chair. He also served as president of the Kentucky Broadcasters Association and chairman of the Authority for Kentucky Educational Television, as well as a national board member for America’s Public Television Station.

Quu was founded in 2007 by Joe Harb, who also serves as chief innovation officer. According to the announcement, Quu’s “technology enables radio stations to take full control of the RDS/HD in-car stereo display with the ability to monetize through ad augmentation.”

The company is based in Mercer Island, Wash., but Newberry will remain in D.C. He will also continue to serve as chairman for Commonwealth Broadcasting of Glasgow, Ky.