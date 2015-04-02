NAB Board Elections Announced
WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters has announced the results of the 2015 NAB Radio and Television Board elections. The two-year terms of the newly elected board members will begin in June 2015.
NAB Television Board Elections
Darrell Brown, PresidentBonneville International Corp.Salt Lake City, Utah
Michael Fiorile, Vice Chairman and CEOThe Dispatch Broadcast GroupColumbus, Ohio
John Kueneke, PresidentNews-Press & Gazette BroadcastingSt. Joseph, Mo.
Pat LaPlatney, Senior Vice PresidentRaycom MediaMontgomery, Ala.
Perry Sook, Chairman, President & CEONexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc.Irving, Texas
Jordan Wertlieb, PresidentHearst TelevisionNew York, N.Y.
NAB Radio Board Elections
Bill Coleman, OwnerTeam Radio Marketing GroupPonca City, Okla.
Bruce Goldsen, President General ManagerJackson Radio WorksJackson, Mich.
Randy Gravley, President and CEOTri-State Communications, Inc.Jasper, Ga.
Bill Hendrich, Vice President/Market ManagerCox Media Group JacksonvilleJacksonville, Fla.
Ed Henson, PresidentHenson Media, Inc.Louisville, Ky.
Beth Neuhoff, President/CEONeuhoff CommunicationsSpringfield, Ill.
Bob Proffitt, President & CEOAlpha Media LLC Portland, Ore.
