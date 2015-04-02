NAB Board Elections Announced

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters has announced the results of the 2015 NAB Radio and Television Board elections. The two-year terms of the newly elected board members will begin in June 2015.



NAB Television Board Elections

Darrell Brown, PresidentBonneville International Corp.Salt Lake City, Utah

Michael Fiorile, Vice Chairman and CEOThe Dispatch Broadcast GroupColumbus, Ohio

John Kueneke, PresidentNews-Press & Gazette BroadcastingSt. Joseph, Mo.

Pat LaPlatney, Senior Vice PresidentRaycom MediaMontgomery, Ala.

Perry Sook, Chairman, President & CEONexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc.Irving, Texas

Jordan Wertlieb, PresidentHearst TelevisionNew York, N.Y.



NAB Radio Board Elections

Bill Coleman, OwnerTeam Radio Marketing GroupPonca City, Okla.

Bruce Goldsen, President General ManagerJackson Radio WorksJackson, Mich.

Randy Gravley, President and CEOTri-State Communications, Inc.Jasper, Ga.

Bill Hendrich, Vice President/Market ManagerCox Media Group JacksonvilleJacksonville, Fla.

Ed Henson, PresidentHenson Media, Inc.Louisville, Ky.

Beth Neuhoff, President/CEONeuhoff CommunicationsSpringfield, Ill.

Bob Proffitt, President & CEOAlpha Media LLC Portland, Ore.

