NAB 2015: DJI and TVU Deliver ENG Drone Pack

LAS VEGAS—TVU Networks and DJI announced the release the Aerial Newsgathering Pack. The Pack combines DJI’s Inspire 1 drone with TVU’s recently introduced TVU One IP video transmitter to deliver a fully-integrated live transmission platform capable of delivering live video from nearly any location. Both the TVU One transmitter and Inspire 1 drone fit in a portable pack. It is capable of transmitting in full HD with sub-second latency with more than 20 minutes of fly time for the drone.



TVU and DJI also announced a strategic partnership that includes full integration of the entire TVUPack family of IP transmission solutions with each DJI drone solution—including the Phantom series. As drone technology becomes more accessible to broadcast organizations, this joint partnership will enable broadcasters to deploy drone technology into their existing production workflows. With TVUPack, HD video footage can be transmitted from the drone directly to a production facility for live on-air television broadcast or a CDN for live Web broadcasting using any combination of cellular, WiFi, Ethernet, microwave, satellite or MIMO MESH connections.



This kit has already been used in the field, as TVU provided live mobile transmission capabilities to DJI during the launch event for the Phantom 3 drone series. During the event, Phantom 3 drones transmitted live aerial video from Santorini, Singapore and Hollywood to simultaneous live events being held in Munich, London and New York City using TVUPack transmitters and TVU Grid live IP video distribution solution.



The ENG-equipped birds are on display in TVU booth #SU3605 and DJI booth #C1707.