NAB 2015: Cisco and Imagine Communications Demonstrate IP Collaboration

LAS VEGAS—Imagine Communications announced collaboration with Cisco on IP playout and hybrid IP facilities. Imagine Communications’ Zenium workflow manager and VersioCloud platform have been certified to run on Cisco’s Unified Computing System. UCS is a data center platform that unites compute, network, storage access, and virtualization into a cohesive system. The agreement also provides media companies transitioning from baseband to IP infrastructures with the ability to manage Cisco’s Nexus IP switches with Imagine Communications’ Magellan Software-Defined Networking Orchestrator. Magellan SDN Orchestrator is Imagine Communications’ software control system for hybrid baseband and IP networks.



VersioCloud is an IP-enabled, playout-in-the-cloud platform and the only integrated playout solution that is 100 percent software running on commercial off-the-shelf IT platforms. With VersioCloud, traditional integrated channel playout functions are cloud-based, including automation, branding, graphics, master control, and file server capabilities. The VersioCloud platform is powered by Zenium, a software engine for designing, deploying and managing extensible, customizable software-defined workflows. Bringing these software services onto the Cisco UCS next-generation data center platform enables media companies to capitalize on Cisco’s IT experience.



The technologies are being demonstrated by Imagine Communications at booth #N2702 and Cisco at booth #N802.