Myers Adds Michelle Nesmith as a Manager

WESTFIELD, Mass.—Broadcast management solutions provider Myers has announced the hiring of Michelle Nesmith to the company’s new position of manager, traffic and scheduling.

The position will have Nesmith expanding Myers’ professional services capabilities, which include offering traffic and scheduling services. Myers says that stations that use its professional services will be able to focus more on the localization and monetization of their program offerings.

“Traffic and scheduling is something I have done for many years now and I am excited to be able to work with Myers’ customers to offer such, which will enable them to better utilize their ProTrack solution to benefit their station as a whole and apply a stronger prioritization of their time and efforts,” said Nesmith.

Nesmith joins Myers having most recently served as the on-boarding traffic manager for WGBH. She also was previously the traffic coordinator for Rocky Mountain Public Television.