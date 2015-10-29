Murphy Named Nexidia’s Senior Product Manager, Media & Entertainment

ATLANTA—Nexidia has announced that Tim Murphy has been hired to the role of senior director of product management for the media and entertainment business unit. Murphy’s main responsibility will be to lead product management for the Nexidia Illuminate and Nexidia Dialogue Search, as well as future product offerings.

Tim Murphy

Murphy joins Nexidia after four years with Evertz Microsystems as its director of file-based systems. Murphy also previously worked for Deluxe Entertainment and Ascent Media Group as senior director of product management and senior director of operations, respectively.

Based in North Carolina, Murphy will report to Drew Lanham, senior vice president and general manager of Nexidia Media & Entertainment.