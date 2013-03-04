MTV MEDIA Finland launches social TV using Orad, Astucemedia

MTV MEDIA Finland is using the Orad/Astucemedia platform to integrate social media networks for the broadcaster’s new social TV channel – AVA.

Operating out of Helsinki, Finland, AVA leverages social media to create viewer-driven channel branding as promised in the tagline of the AVA channel: “Let’s Create Together” (Luodaan yhdessä). The new Social TV broadcast workflow is facilitated by Orad 3Designer and Orad 3DPlay integrated with the Astucemedia Data Platform.

MTV MEDIA uses Orad for graphics playout and Astucemedia Data Platform to manage data for channel bugs, headlines, uploaded pictures, tag lines, tweets, and likes with data from Twitter, Facebook, and other social media outlets, creating a viewer-driven channel branding. “It was imperative for us that the end product has a dynamic, always updated, viewer-driven feeling, from the channel logo to pictures during commercial breaks, etc. The combination of Astucemedia Data Platform and Orad’s 3DPlay and 3Designer made it possible,” comments Tuomo Kulomaa, head of promotion at MTV MEDIA, a division of Bonnier AS.