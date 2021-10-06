MSG Networks, Verizon Fios Ink Multi-Year Distribution Agreement

NEW YORK—MSG Networks announced that it has completed a comprehensive, multi-year renewal of its distribution agreement with Verizon Fios.

The new deal ensures Verizon Fios customers will continue to have access to MSG Networks and hundreds of exclusive, live games from the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, Buffalo Sabres and New York Red Bulls as part of their Fios TV packages and through MSG GO, the companies said.

The agreement comes amid increasingly contentious negotiations between regional sports networks and pay TV providers.

Last week MSG’s networks were taken off Comcast systems, mostly in New Jersey and Connecticut, when the two companies were unable to come to a new carriage agreement.

The new deal with Verizon means that some Comcast customers will be able to switch to Fios and view games on MSG Networks.

“We are thrilled to have reached this multi-year agreement with Verizon Fios, who has been a long-time, valued partner,” said Adam Levine, executive vice president of business affairs for MSG Networks said: Live sports remains some of the most valuable programming on air, and all of our teams have passionate fan bases. We look forward to providing our lineup of sports programming to Fios subscribers for years to come.”

MSG Networks, which debuted as the country’s first regional sports network in 1969, offers two networks and telecasts approximately 400 live professional games annually, as well as significant coverage of the NFL’s New York Giants and Buffalo Bills.