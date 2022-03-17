MPEG LA Expands AVC License
By George Winslow published
The AVC license will now include complete the Multiview Video Coding portion of the AVC specifications
DENVER—MPEG LA, LLC has announced that its AVC Patent Portfolio License (“AVC License”) has been expanded to provide coverage for the entire Multiview Video Coding (“MVC”) portion of the AVC specifications, including the MVC profiles covered by MPEG LA’s MVC License.
Although coverage has been expanded, the AVC License royalty rates and annual caps remain unchanged.
The MPEG LA’s AVC/H.264 Patent Portfolio License provides access to essential patent rights for the AVC/H.264 (MPEG-4 Part 10) digital video coding standard (including Multiview Video Coding (MVC) profiles) used in set-top boxes, media player and other personal computer software, mobile devices including telephones and mobile television receivers, Blu-ray DiscTM players and recorders, Blu-ray video optical discs, game machines, personal media player devices, still and video cameras, subscription and pay-per view or title video services, free broadcast television services and other products.
More information can be found here.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
