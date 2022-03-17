MPEG LA Expands AVC License

DENVER—MPEG LA, LLC has announced that its AVC Patent Portfolio License (“AVC License”) has been expanded to provide coverage for the entire Multiview Video Coding (“MVC”) portion of the AVC specifications, including the MVC profiles covered by MPEG LA’s MVC License.

Although coverage has been expanded, the AVC License royalty rates and annual caps remain unchanged.

The MPEG LA’s AVC/H.264 Patent Portfolio License provides access to essential patent rights for the AVC/H.264 (MPEG-4 Part 10) digital video coding standard (including Multiview Video Coding (MVC) profiles) used in set-top boxes, media player and other personal computer software, mobile devices including telephones and mobile television receivers, Blu-ray DiscTM players and recorders, Blu-ray video optical discs, game machines, personal media player devices, still and video cameras, subscription and pay-per view or title video services, free broadcast television services and other products.

More information can be found here.