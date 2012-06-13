Moscow’s Technostyle Chooses Grass Valley for New OB Unit

SAN FRANCISCO: Technostyle Technologies, an outside broadcast and production company based in Moscow, Russia, has added a large, high-definition mobile truck to its fleet for sports and entertainment events on behalf of key clients such as Channel One Russia. Technostyle selected Grass Valley for all the key technologies within the unit, including cameras and production switchers.



The unit will carry 12 Grass Valley LDK 8000 Elite HD cameras, fitted with the new Grass Valley 3G Transmission system to provide maximum range from existing triax cables, as well as the ability to use fiber when necessary. The cameras feed a Grass Valley Karrera 2 M/E Video Production Center.