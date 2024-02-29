Newsbridge to Unveil MXT-1.5 AI News Platform at 2024 NAB Show

At the 2024 NAB Show, April 14-17 in Las Vegas, AI and cloud media company Newsbridge will showcase new features powered by the latest version of its MXT-1.5 AI news platform, including new sequences detection and sound bites features that automatically highlight the best moments in a video to help editors and producers create content faster.

"In the past year, MXT-1 has helped many organizations realize the potential of generative and multimodal AI when deployed for various use cases — such as boosting the searchability of their vast media collections," said Philippe Petitpont, co-founder and CEO at Newsbridge. "Our users are finding the exact moments they need in seconds, without any special media search know-how. As a result, they've slashed their content sourcing times by as much as 70%. At this year's NAB Show, we're upping the innovation with new AI features for the automatic indexing and summarizing of video content that we know the industry will love."

New features include:

Sequences Detection: Enabling users to instantly find the moments they need to build a story, MXT-1.5 improves the relevancy of search results by automatically grouping shots into the editorial sequences that content producers are looking for.

Automatic Sound Bites: MXT-1.5 automatically highlights soundbites in a video, allowing journalists and editors to instantly discover compelling quotes to help tell their stories without needing to spend time scrolling an entire video or transcript.

Media Topic Categorization: MXT-1.5 automates the categorization of videos into relevant overarching topics or themes defined by the user. By handling the mundane, time-consuming task of content classification, the technology enables media managers to focus on more strategic and creative tasks.

Newbridge says video scene descriptions generated by MXT-1.5 are “87.5% more accurate than other open source vision language models” (state-of-the-art AI models released in 2023 and tested against MXT-1.5 on their ability to describe shots from a dataset of 45,000 frames). This unlocks significant efficiencies for media asset indexing. Using MXT-1.5, content producers can bring up the most relevant moments in their extensive media libraries in seconds. MXT-1.5's new features and improvements ultimately empower media organizations to create more compelling and monetizable content, faster, the company said.

Newsbridge will also unveil a new-and-improved user interface for its cloud-native platform, elevating the AI-powered video search experience and making it easier than ever for organizations — with their large library of audiovisual content — to work with AI. Newsbridge will also demo the following scalable suite of solutions for media, entertainment, and sports companies:

Cloud Media Hub

Just Index

Live Asset Manager

Media Marketplace

Newsbridge will in the South Hall of the LVCC, SL2113.