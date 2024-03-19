Newsbridge Changes Its Name to Moments Lab

NEW YORK and PARIS—Newsbridge, a provider of AI and video search technology to the media industry has changed its name to Moments Lab. The rebrand includes a new logo, visual identity, and name that the company says “better encompasses its vision and mission: harnessing the power of multimodal and generative AI to eliminate sourcing roadblocks for content teams worldwide, empowering them to preserve and find the key moments in media libraries to create impactful stories, at scale.”

"We've come a long way since our company's beginnings, and we've outgrown the name Newsbridge," said Philippe Petitpont, Moments Lab co-founder and CEO. "Changing our name to Moments Lab reflects the innovations we've achieved with next-generation AI, the expanding scope of organizations that we're working with, and the grand ambitions that we have to enhance the world of video storytelling."

The rebrand follows Moments Lab's multi-million dollar investment in deep-tech R&D and the launch of its game-changing, patented AI indexing models, MXT-1, which won several industry accolades in 2023 including the Peter Wayne Golden BaM Award. Moments Lab will showcase new features for MXT-1.5 at the 2024 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

"Moments are what stories are made of, and a lab is where great discoveries are made," said Petitpont. "With our innovative AI-powered solutions, we provide users with easy access and insight into all of their audiovisual content, as well as connections to all of the tools and platforms where their content needs to thrive."

Moments Lab will be in booth SL2113 during the 2024 NAB Show, April 14-17.