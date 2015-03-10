Mohu Channels Combines OTA, Steaming and Web Content
RALEIGH, N.C. – TV antenna manufacturer Mohu has launched Mohu Channels, a streaming device that combines over-the-air broadcast TV, streaming apps and access to Web content through a single apparatus.
When used with a TV antenna, the Mohu Channels device, paired with a separate keyboard, allows viewers to customize their setup with content from broadcast stations like ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox; streaming services like Netflix, Sling TV, Hulu+ and YouTube; web content can also be added. Mohu Channels also offers a universal remote, time-shifting—which allows for up to 30 minutes of stored programming—and side-loading, which lets viewers watch content from a USB device.
Mohu Channels was initially launched through a Kickstarter campaign in February 2014 and is now available to the general public. The channel package (which doesn’t include antenna) costs $150.
The Mohu device is similar to an over-the-air DVR and programming guide offered by Channel Master, which picks up local TV stations and offers access to YouTube, Pandora and Vudu.
