MobiTV Names Cedric Fernandes New CTO

EMERYVILLE, CALIF. —MobiTV announced it has elevated Vice President of Technology Cedric Fernandes to chief technology officer.

Over the past eight years, Fernandes has been one of the company’s key technologists helping to drive innovation in the delivery of media to all connected screens. Most recently, in his post as vice president of technology, he oversaw the direction of the company’s connected media platform, OEM partnerships and R&D efforts, among other responsibilities. Fernandes has been working closely with former CTO Kay Johansson who has moved into a strategic advisory role to support Fernandes and to help the company continue to drive the future of television.



Prior to MobiTV, Fernandes served as chief information officer at NetPace Inc., an application development and systems integration company. During his tenure, he contributed to the B2B enterprise application space a platform for managed enterprise applications designed specifically for wireless. Additionally, utilizing his experience with delivery across networks, he built an SMSC and ESME to provide text messaging services to wireless operators and content providers while running some of the highest volume messaging campaigns of its time. Fernandes is an inventor on several technology patents related to media streaming and distribution.



