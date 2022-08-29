Mobile TV Group Appoints Melinda Wright to Oversee Flex

Live broadcast technology services company Mobile TV Group (MTVG), has hired Melinda Wright as director of operations, where she will oversee all day-to-day operations for the OB company’s Flex Series, which provides facilities for over half of all NBA, MLB and NHL games in the United States.

Wright, who is the first woman hired for this position in the company's history, will lead MTVG staff to meet and exceed customer expectations on a daily basis by communicating directly with partners, coordinators and engineers. Wright brings more than 15 years of experience and has been with MTVG since 2005, previously serving as an event coordinator and crewer administrator, the company said.

“Our industry is growing and diversifying the platforms for live event coverage and constantly evolving technology plays a large role in that,” Wright said. “Ensuring that our teams are prepared, agile and adaptive to this ever-changing landscape is crucial to our success. My primary areas of focus are keeping our scheduling and operational flow stable while we re-establish norms after the upheaval the industry experienced the past two years, building upon our strong relationships with clients and vendors, and building networks of support for our team.”

The Flex Series, which Wright will be overseeing, combines industry-leading live production systems with Cloud Control technology. The Flex Series and Cloud Control allow for live production crews to broadcast from anywhere in the country, saving on travel costs and avoiding potential infrastructure and supply chain slowdowns. MTVG has built 50 Flex Series units, all in-house, which cover all four of the major professional sports in the United States.

“Operations and logistics are fundamental to the success of what MTVG delivers to its partners,” said Nick Garvin, chief operating officer at MTVG. “Melinda is an invaluable member of our team and knows the ins and outs of our operation and industry as well as anyone. Having her lead our operations makes me extremely confident in our ability to handle the growth we anticipate in the coming years.”