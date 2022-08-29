Mobile TV Group Appoints Melinda Wright to Oversee Flex
By Tom Butts published
Wright is the first woman to head up division
Live broadcast technology services company Mobile TV Group (MTVG), has hired Melinda Wright as director of operations, where she will oversee all day-to-day operations for the OB company’s Flex Series, which provides facilities for over half of all NBA, MLB and NHL games in the United States.
Wright, who is the first woman hired for this position in the company's history, will lead MTVG staff to meet and exceed customer expectations on a daily basis by communicating directly with partners, coordinators and engineers. Wright brings more than 15 years of experience and has been with MTVG since 2005, previously serving as an event coordinator and crewer administrator, the company said.
“Our industry is growing and diversifying the platforms for live event coverage and constantly evolving technology plays a large role in that,” Wright said. “Ensuring that our teams are prepared, agile and adaptive to this ever-changing landscape is crucial to our success. My primary areas of focus are keeping our scheduling and operational flow stable while we re-establish norms after the upheaval the industry experienced the past two years, building upon our strong relationships with clients and vendors, and building networks of support for our team.”
The Flex Series, which Wright will be overseeing, combines industry-leading live production systems with Cloud Control technology. The Flex Series and Cloud Control allow for live production crews to broadcast from anywhere in the country, saving on travel costs and avoiding potential infrastructure and supply chain slowdowns. MTVG has built 50 Flex Series units, all in-house, which cover all four of the major professional sports in the United States.
“Operations and logistics are fundamental to the success of what MTVG delivers to its partners,” said Nick Garvin, chief operating officer at MTVG. “Melinda is an invaluable member of our team and knows the ins and outs of our operation and industry as well as anyone. Having her lead our operations makes me extremely confident in our ability to handle the growth we anticipate in the coming years.”
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.