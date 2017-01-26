MMTC Names Director of Digital Policy

WASHINGTON—The Multicultural Media, Telecom and Internet Councilhas added a new director of digital policy and engagement. Ananda Leeke will lead and develop MMTC’s digital strategy and will help to shape and communicate policy positions in the media, telecom and tech sectors, according to a press release.

“Being tapped to lead MMTC’s digital policy and engagement efforts is an extraordinary career opportunity that allows me to marry my creative writing, legal and social media expertise with my commitment to social justice,” said Leeke. “I am thrilled to work on issues that directly impact communities of color and women. Having the chance to work with and learn from a dynamic team of colleagues who care about these issues is priceless.”

Most recently, Leeke served as the digital communications director of Law Students in Court. She also established the Digital Sisterhood Network and wrote “Digital Sisterhood,” a social media and technology memoir.

Leeke’s other experience includes working as knowledge manager for investment advisor Hamilton Securities Group, with a focus on emerging markets, and as an online columnist for NetNoir women’s channel. She has also served as the senior program officer of the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants.

She regularly shares her social media expertise on “The Daily Drum,” a radio program that airs on WHUR(FM) and has spoken at various conferences.

Leeke earned her law degree from Howard University School of Law and Master of Laws in Securities and Financial Regulation from the Georgetown University Law Center.

This story first appeared on TVT's sister publication Radio World.